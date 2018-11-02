Fri November 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Workshop to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A workshop on was  held in Islamabad to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

Mohammad Atif Khan, Provincial Minister of KP responsible for Tourism, Sports, Archeology, Culture and Youth Affairs, was invited as Chief Guest in the event.

The news was shared through PTI’s official twitter handle stating, “Workshop on “KP’s Tourism Sector : Challenges, Opportunities and way forward for Tourism sector in KP” took place at Islamabad. @AtifKhanpti was Chief Guest at occasion. The workshop marked the launch of the study ‘Tourism Sector Analysis’,”

Atif Khan also wrote on his Twitter handle that, “Kp ! Working on sustainable & responsible tourism to improve economy and create jobs for youth.”

The workshop discussed the benefits of tourism in KP province and the advantages youth will get through the development done in the province.

PTI continued to write, “KP is blessed with abundant tourism assets, including sites with scenic beauty as well as of archeological, historical, cultural and religious significance and offers great potential for sustainable socio-economic development in the province,”

Discussing the previous efforts of KP government to promote Tourism they wrote, “In recent years, @KPGovernment has placed special emphasis on tourism promotion sector as a vehicle for economic growth and job creation. It was the first province to launch a Tourism Policy in year 2015, followed by a Cultural Policy in year 2017,”

Sharing the future plans through launch of ‘Tourism Sector Analysis’, PTI added, “[email protected] is in process of establishing Provincial Tourism Authority. To further develop tourism, GoKP sponsored Tourism Sector Analysis study, to conduct comprehensive & quantifiable assessment of tourism sector in destinations including Kalam, Kumrat, Galiyat & Naran.”

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government shared earlier on Tuesday through their official twitter handle that, “Tourism Department has identified places for family parks in Galiyat in Abbottabad, Kalam in Swat and Hund in Swabi. 15 new tourist sites had been identified in Chitral, Hazara and Malakand, which would be developed on war-footing to attract tourists to KP.”

