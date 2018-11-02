Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Negotiating team, CM Punjab in touch with protesters, says Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: The negotiating team set up hold dialogues with protesters and the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar are in touch with the leadership of agitators, holding sit-ins across country against the acquittal of Asia Bibi, to resolve the issue amicably.

This was said by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi while talking to media outside the parliament here Friday.

Afridi said, “The government is showing utmost restraint to resolve the prevailing law and order situation amicably.”

He went on to say, the negotiating team set up by the federal government and the Chief Minister Punjab are in touch with the leadership of agitators. He was optimistic there will soon be a positive progress.

Shehryar Afridi said government does not want to exercise the option of using force to avoid any bloodshed, however, he made it clear that writ of the state will be maintained at all costs, Radio Pakistan reported.

The demonstrators were protesting against the court’s decision to free Asia Bibi, a mother of four, who had been living on death row since 2010, as the first woman sentenced to death by hanging under Pakistan’s tough blasphemy laws.

A three-judge panel set up to hear the appeal, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, ruled the evidence was insufficient.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

SC serves notice to Sawati under Article 62

SC serves notice to Sawati under Article 62
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

China, Pakistan reaffirm complete understanding on early realization of CPEC projects

China, Pakistan reaffirm complete understanding on early realization of CPEC projects
Workshop to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held in Islamabad

Workshop to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held in Islamabad
Load More load more

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja