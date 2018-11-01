Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HRCP welcomes landmark Asia Bibi verdict

Lahore - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has greatly welcomed the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement acquitting 47-year-old Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman convicted of blasphemy in 2010 and sentenced to death. 

In a statement issued today, HRCP has said: While there is every reason to be relieved that Aasia Bibi has been acquitted after eight years of incarceration in the perpetual shadow of a death sentence, that Pakistan should have come this close to executing a woman for ‘blasphemy’ is a sobering thought. 

It is also worth remembering what this case alone has cost in terms of other lives lost for a principle – both the Punjab governor, Salmaan Taseer, and the federal minister for minorities’ affairs, Shahbaz Bhatti, had advocated bravely and publicly for Aasia Bibi’s release.

‘With at least 40 other people reportedly on death row or serving life sentences for blasphemy, both the state and civil society need to introspect. From a human rights perspective, the Supreme Court’s detailed judgment underlines several of the most problematic aspects of applying the blasphemy laws. 

The presumption of innocence is too easily buried by moral outrage, which invariably pits the vulnerable and underprivileged against those in majority. Moreover, the evidence of extrajudicial confession cannot be allowed to hold any legal worth.

‘HRCP strongly condemns the vicious reaction of all far-right religious-political groups who have taken to violent protests and openly threatened the lives of those associated with this case. 

"While we welcome the government’s stance that the rule of law must be upheld, HRCP urges the state to make it perfectly clear that any party’s incitement to religious hatred – notably that of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan – will not be tolerated and is punishable under the law." 

Moreover, while it is critical that the judges and lawyers associated with this and similar cases be provided adequate security, this is a short-term solution to a longer, harder battle. Ultimately, the state must consider reforming the blasphemy laws in the interest of applying the law to all its citizens fairly, irrespective of their faith.’

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Schools to remain closed in Karachi on Friday

Schools to remain closed in Karachi on Friday
Government, protesters held 5 rounds of talks, sit-ins may end tonight: Punjab Info Minister

Government, protesters held 5 rounds of talks, sit-ins may end tonight: Punjab Info Minister
PAF holds int'l seminar on ‘Pakistan: The Future Regional Aviation Hub’

PAF holds int'l seminar on ‘Pakistan: The Future Regional Aviation Hub’
NED university postpones Entry Test

NED university postpones Entry Test
Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song
Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans