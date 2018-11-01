Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt committee briefs Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto on protests

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that a government delegation met with PPP leader Bilwal Bhutto Zardari and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif about ongoing protest sit-in.

"Our committee that includes Pervez Khattak, Shireen Mazari, Shah Mahmood Qurehsi Amir Dogar and myself met the leadership of PPP and PML-N and briefed them about the protests being held by a faction of the society,” Chaudhry told media persons on Thursday.

He said that government would take the opposition into confidence about its negotiations with the demonstrators.

His remarks came after the government decided to negotiate with the protesters holding sit-ins across country against the acquittal of Asia Bibi.

A five-member committee comprising ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shyeryar Afridi, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Mehboob Sultan has been constituted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will himself monitor the progress, the TV channel said. After reviewing the overall situation in the country, the report said, the premier decided to settle the issue amicably.

The protesters have blocked several key roads in Karachi and Lahore. Private schools in both cities were also shut, as well as in the capital.

The demonstrators were protesting against the court’s decision to free Asia Bibi, a mother of four, who had been living on death row since 2010, as the first woman sentenced to death by hanging under Pakistan’s tough blasphemy laws.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Khawaja Saad advises govt to avoid use of force against agitators

Khawaja Saad advises govt to avoid use of force against agitators

Accomplice in FCS corruption case dies in jail ahead of NAB’s hearing

Accomplice in FCS corruption case dies in jail ahead of NAB’s hearing
Bus service between China Pakistan has nothing to do with territorial dispute: Chinese FM

Bus service between China Pakistan has nothing to do with territorial dispute: Chinese FM
Asia Bibi case: Govt decides to hold talks with protesters

Asia Bibi case: Govt decides to hold talks with protesters
Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song
Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans