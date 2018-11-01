PIA waives off additional charges for passengers who missed flights today

Pakistan International Airlines has waived off additional charges for all its passengers who missed their flights today owing to the crippling law and order situation across the country after protests erupted over Supreme Court’s decision of acquitting Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges on Wednesday.

The national carrier informed about the decision in a tweet posted Thursday:

“We understand the difficulties that passengers are facing in reaching the airport. In light of this situation, the no show and change of booking charges have been waived for all passengers who may have missed their flights today,” it said.

Major cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad have been under the grip of extremists and religious hardliners taking to the streets to protest against the SC decision to overturn Asia Bibi’s death penalty.

Due to mounting tensions citizens are facing inconveniences with route blockages throughout metropolitan cities. Schools across Punjab and Sindh are under closure for today.