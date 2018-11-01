Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

Sports

AFP
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Son of Pakistani great Qadir wants to play for Australia

SYDNEY:  The son of Pakistani Test great Abdul Qadir has set his sights on playing for Australia, boosting his chances by taking three South African wickets for a Prime Minister´s XI.

A leg-spinner like his father, Usman Qadir donned the Australian colours for the first time in the PM XI´s win over a near full-strength Proteas in a one-day warm-up on Wednesday ahead of their limited overs series.

With a repertoire of leg-breaks, googlies and top-spinners, he is in the country on a temporary activity visa and plans to apply for a distinguished talent visa so he can stay on and get citizenship to represent the national team.

If he achieves his dream, he will follow in the footsteps of another Pakistani who secured citizenship to play for Australia -- Fawad Ahmed, who appeared five times for his adopted country, making his debut in 2013.

"My goal is to play for Australia in 2020 in the T20 World Cup," said Qadir after taking 3-28 from his 10 overs in the game at Canberra.

"Before that if I get the opportunity to play for Australia in a Test or one-day cricket I would love that."

Qadir, 25, has played in Australian grade cricket, performing well, and recently made his debut for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

But getting the tick of approval from his father, who played 67 Tests and 104 one-dayers for Pakistan, to switch countries has not been easy.

"There is a very big debate whenever I talk about Pakistan things. I´d just keep on telling my dad that I want to play for Australia and he keeps telling me ´no, you have to play for Pakistan´," Qadir told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"For a couple of years I did not get any chance to play in Pakistan, I got named in the teams but I never played, in Twenty20s or one-dayers or whatever, I was always sitting on the bench.

"When I came here, they give me the opportunity and I´m performing.

"He (Qadir senior) just gave me permission and said ´I have a blessing with you. Whatever you need to do, you can do it, because you are growing up and you´re old enough to make your own decision´."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Embattled Cricket Australia chairman Peever quits

Embattled Cricket Australia chairman Peever quits
Imran Khan urged by Engineer to restore India-Pakistan Test links

Imran Khan urged by Engineer to restore India-Pakistan Test links
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
Load More load more

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake