Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Pakistan

APP
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

World savings day observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: World Savings Day was celebrated around the globe including Pakistan to increase the public’s awareness of the importance of savings.

Celebrated around the world, the day aims to promote the virtues of putting money aside.

The World Savings Day was established at the International Savings Bank Congress (World Society of Savings Banks) in Milano, Italy on October 31, 1924. The Italian Professor Filippo Ravizza declared this day the “International Saving Day”.

Also called ‘World Thrift Day’, the World Savings Day was established to promote savings all over the World.

Originally the idea was to educate families, children and thereby the whole society to save and particularly convince them of the importance of saving.

Today, banks and financial institutions around the world, celebrated World Savings Day to increase the public’s awareness of the importance of savings both for households and for the country’s economy.

They conducted lectures through highlighting topics such as: Why saving is important, the history of World Savings Day, the role of savings in the national economy and how every depositor contributes to its development.

The most well-known element of the World Savings Day is the “Sparefroh” in Austria.

Sparefroh, the official mascot of saving, is particularly active on the World Savings Day.

‘Sparefroh’ literally means ‘Happy Saver’, or rather “Save Happily!” In the 1970s, the ‘Sparefroh-Journal’, an educational magazine for younger people, reached a circulation of 400,000 copies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI govt making efforts to bring Dr Afia Siddiqui back to Pakistan, says Shireen Mazari

PTI govt making efforts to bring Dr Afia Siddiqui back to Pakistan, says Shireen Mazari
Amir Khan meets CJP Saqib Nisar, speaks about dam funds

Amir Khan meets CJP Saqib Nisar, speaks about dam funds
Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA
'Justice has been done': Pakistan´s Christians laud acquittal of Asia Bibi

'Justice has been done': Pakistan´s Christians laud acquittal of Asia Bibi
Load More load more

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia