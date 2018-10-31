Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

KARACHI: A private school body has announced that it may not open schools in Karachi on Thursday in view of the poor law and order situation.

“We will be forced to keep our schools closed tomorrow if security situation remains unchanged,” the Private School Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

Separately, All Pakistan Private Schools Association also announced that schools would remain closed tomorrow (Thursday).



The decision to close schools comes as protests broke out in several cities of Pakistan against the acquittal of Asia Bibi.

The association called on the Sindh Education Department to announce the closure of schools.