Wed October 31, 2018
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

KARACHI: A private school body has announced that it may not open schools in Karachi on Thursday in view of the poor law and order situation.

“We will be forced to keep our schools closed tomorrow if security situation remains unchanged,” the Private School Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

Separately, All Pakistan Private Schools Association also announced that schools would remain closed tomorrow (Thursday).

The decision to close schools comes as protests broke out in several cities of Pakistan against the acquittal of Asia Bibi.

The association called on the Sindh Education Department to announce the closure of schools.

