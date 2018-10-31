Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

King Khan will release the first trailer of his upcoming movie 'Zero' on his birthday, Nov 2 during a grand event.



Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 53rd birthday with the release of Zero’s first trailer at a grand trailer launch event which will held at IMAX, Wadala on Nov 2.

All the cast members will attend the event which include Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and the director of the movie Aanand L Rai. The cast will indulge in an interactive session with their fans at this huge event.

The filmmakers have started preparations for the launch by recreating Meerut City and putting up various food stalls. Khan’s house, Mannat has also been decorated for the stars birthday.

The story of 'Zero' is set in Meerut City and is a very unique presentation of celebrating life. The character Bauua, played by Shah Rukh Khan is a vertically challenged man who is very charming and witty.

The second teaser of the film was released on Eid showing a guest appearance from Salman Khan.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions film will be released this year on December 21.