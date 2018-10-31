Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

King Khan will release the first trailer of his upcoming movie 'Zero' on his birthday, Nov 2 during a grand event.

Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 53rd birthday with the release of Zero’s first trailer at a grand trailer launch event which will held at IMAX, Wadala on Nov 2.

All the cast members will attend the event which include Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and the director of the movie Aanand L Rai. The cast will indulge in an interactive session with their fans at this huge event.

The filmmakers have started preparations for the launch by recreating Meerut City and putting up various food stalls. Khan’s house, Mannat has also been decorated for the stars birthday.

The story of 'Zero' is set in Meerut City and is a very unique presentation of celebrating life. The character Bauua, played by Shah Rukh Khan is a vertically challenged man who is very charming and witty.

The second teaser of the film was released on Eid showing a guest appearance from Salman Khan.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions film will be released this year on December 21.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Saying ´I´ve been used,´ Kanye West distances himself from politics

Saying ´I´ve been used,´ Kanye West distances himself from politics
Load More load more

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia