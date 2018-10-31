Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts will be playing the lead role in the prequel of Game of Thrones written by Jane Goldman and author/co-executive producer George R.R. Martin. 

The story of the prequel is set to be taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. This series will be nothing like GoT and would narrate the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

Two-time Oscar nominee, Naomi Watts will be playing “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”

There is no other news about the details of Watts’ character as it is being kept secret.

The details about the prequel are being kept hidden as well. Martin only said that the project is purely a prequel and not a spin-off. Also the cast of GoT will not be included in the story.

“It’s a very different setting, a very different time in Westeros, It will feel different but still Game of Thrones,” HBO President of programming Casey Bloys informed.

He further added, “There are very strong female characters but it’s an ensemble, there are men and women. Jane is a very good writer, we don’t want to limit her to writing female leads. There are a lot of very complicated leads in (the pilot).”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
Saying ´I´ve been used,´ Kanye West distances himself from politics

Saying ´I´ve been used,´ Kanye West distances himself from politics
Load More load more

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Mahira Khan shares Princess Diana’s sleeping pic on Instagram

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia