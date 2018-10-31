Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts will be playing the lead role in the prequel of Game of Thrones written by Jane Goldman and author/co-executive producer George R.R. Martin.



The story of the prequel is set to be taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. This series will be nothing like GoT and would narrate the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

Two-time Oscar nominee, Naomi Watts will be playing “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”

There is no other news about the details of Watts’ character as it is being kept secret.

The details about the prequel are being kept hidden as well. Martin only said that the project is purely a prequel and not a spin-off. Also the cast of GoT will not be included in the story.

“It’s a very different setting, a very different time in Westeros, It will feel different but still Game of Thrones,” HBO President of programming Casey Bloys informed.

He further added, “There are very strong female characters but it’s an ensemble, there are men and women. Jane is a very good writer, we don’t want to limit her to writing female leads. There are a lot of very complicated leads in (the pilot).”