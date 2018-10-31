Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bilawal Bhutto voices support for Supreme Court after landmark Asia Bibi verdict

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has put his weight behind the Supreme Court of Pakistan after its landmark judgment in Asia Bibi case.

Bibi, a Christian mother of five, was acquitted by a three-member apex court bench on Wednesday morning.

"The Supreme Court is our national institution. All other institutions, including the National Assembly, should stand with the Supreme Court," he said in a statement.

"We cannot run the country from the streets. We can [only] run this country according to the Constitution and law," he said as he became the first top political leader to comment on the sensitive issue.

Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Farhatullah Babar have also welcomed the judgment in Twitter statements.

Asia Bibi, a Catholic mother of five, was condemned to death in 2010 on charges of blasphemy. Her appeal against the convicted was rejected by the Lahore High Court in 2014. 

Shortly after the verdict, TLP supporters took to the streets in many cities to protest the court’s verdict.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-i-Islami's (JI) Islamabad chapter also issued a call for protest against the verdict.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Local train service for Karachi inaugurated

Local train service for Karachi inaugurated
Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
PM Imran Khan's China visit schedule changed

PM Imran Khan's China visit schedule changed
Asia Bibi: the Pakistani Christian acquitted of blasphemy

Asia Bibi: the Pakistani Christian acquitted of blasphemy
Load More load more

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Leaked picture of baby Mirza-Malik cracks up daddy Shoaib Malik

Leaked picture of baby Mirza-Malik cracks up daddy Shoaib Malik

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport