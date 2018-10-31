Bilawal Bhutto voices support for Supreme Court after landmark Asia Bibi verdict

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has put his weight behind the Supreme Court of Pakistan after its landmark judgment in Asia Bibi case.



Bibi, a Christian mother of five, was acquitted by a three-member apex court bench on Wednesday morning.

"The Supreme Court is our national institution. All other institutions, including the National Assembly, should stand with the Supreme Court," he said in a statement.

"We cannot run the country from the streets. We can [only] run this country according to the Constitution and law," he said as he became the first top political leader to comment on the sensitive issue.

Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Farhatullah Babar have also welcomed the judgment in Twitter statements.

Asia Bibi, a Catholic mother of five, was condemned to death in 2010 on charges of blasphemy. Her appeal against the convicted was rejected by the Lahore High Court in 2014.

Shortly after the verdict, TLP supporters took to the streets in many cities to protest the court’s verdict.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-i-Islami's (JI) Islamabad chapter also issued a call for protest against the verdict.