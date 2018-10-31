Boxer Amir Khan, wife Faryal Makhdoom meet PM Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
British-Pakistani boxing sensation Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have met with Prime Minister Imran Khan.
On Wednesday, Faryal Makhdoom posted a picture on Twitter showcasing her along with husband Amir standing beside the premier, captioning it as:
“Pleasure meeting @ImranKhanPTI today in Islamabad, Pakistan.”
Amir Khan and wife Faryal are visiting Pakistan. A day earlier while talking to the media, the famed boxer hailed premier Imran as a 'great prime minister'.
"We make sure Pakistan succeeds in becoming a better place. Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister. I prayed today he will take Pakistan to a different level," he had said.
On Monday, Amir along with his wife visited Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar and the Wagah Border.
