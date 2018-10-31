Boxer Amir Khan, wife Faryal Makhdoom meet PM Imran Khan

British-Pakistani boxing sensation Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have met with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Wednesday, Faryal Makhdoom posted a picture on Twitter showcasing her along with husband Amir standing beside the premier, captioning it as:

“Pleasure meeting @ImranKhanPTI today in Islamabad, Pakistan.”

Amir Khan and wife Faryal are visiting Pakistan. A day earlier while talking to the media, the famed boxer hailed premier Imran as a 'great prime minister'.

"We make sure Pakistan succeeds in becoming a better place. Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister. I prayed today he will take Pakistan to a different level," he had said.

On Monday, Amir along with his wife visited Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar and the Wagah Border.

