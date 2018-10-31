ASP Faryal Farid: First lady police officer to be awarded ‘Sword of Honour’

ISLAMABAD: ASP Faryal Farid has become the first lady police officer in the history of Police Service of Pakistan to be awarded the “Sword of Honour”.

The sword is awarded to the best officer at the conclusion of training at National Police Academy.

Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Afridi was the chief guest on the 44th passing out parade of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) officers at the police academy.

The minister said he was happy that 29 ASPs including seven lady officers have passed out. He inspected the passing out parade and distributed shields to the ASPs who achieved distinction.

Commandant of the Academy presented honorary shield to the Minister.

ASP Faryal Farid was awarded ‘Sword of Honour’ while best in parade distinction was awarded to ASP Saddam Hussain, best in firing to ASP Usman Munir, best in discipline to Faryal Farid, best in physical training to ASP Ali Raza and best in academic distinction was awarded to ASP Dr. Anam Faryal.

Earlier, Commandant Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak said the ASPs were trained under specialized training programme for 18 months.

They were provided training on modern lines in four phases.