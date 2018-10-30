Supreme Court to announce Asia Bibi verdict on Wednesday morning

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court announced that it would announce its judgement in an appeal filed by Asia Bibi against her death sentence on blasphemy charges on Tuesday.

The verdict will be announced by a special bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at 9am, according to a supplementary cause list issued by the apex court.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel are other members of the bench.

The apex court had reserved its ruling on Bibi's final legal appeal against execution on October 8.

The apex court had restrained both electronic and print media from discussing or commenting on the matter till the final judgement.

Asia Bibi was convicted for blasphemy under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly making derogatory remakrs about Prophet Muhammad (PUBH) during an altercation with a Muslim farm worker.