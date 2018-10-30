Tue October 30, 2018
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Facts about public debt

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Supreme Court to announce Asia Bibi verdict on Wednesday morning

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court announced that it would announce its judgement in an appeal filed by Asia Bibi against her death sentence on blasphemy charges on Tuesday.

The verdict will be announced by a special bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at 9am, according to a supplementary cause list issued by the apex court.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel are other members of the bench.

The apex court had reserved its ruling on Bibi's final legal appeal against execution on October 8.

The apex court had restrained both electronic and print media from discussing or commenting on the matter till the final judgement.

Asia Bibi was convicted for blasphemy under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly making derogatory remakrs about Prophet Muhammad (PUBH) during an altercation with a Muslim farm worker. 

