SC rejects Aamir Liaquat Hussain's apology in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected apology rendered by Aamir Liaquat Hussain in a contempt of court case and directed him to appear in-person before the court.



The apology was rendered before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar by the respondent's counsel.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that Aamir Liaquat was guilty of ridiculing the court and its orders.

He also remarked that “We uplifted the respect for court. At first, people disrespect courts and then seek apology”.

The CJP asked if the additional attorney general was present in the court as he had to frame the charge sheet against Hussain today.