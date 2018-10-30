Condition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worse than Sindh, remarks CJP Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar has remarked that condition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is worse than Sindh province.



The Chief Justice made these remarks while hearing a case related to disposing hospital waste in KP province.

Provincial Health Minister Hasham Inamullah Khan and Additional Attorney General appeared before the court in this case.

During the hearing, the CJP inquired about the amount of waste produced and the number of incinerators to dispose of it.

"The condition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is worse than Sindh, I have personally observed it," the Chief Justice remarked.

The CJP directed the health minister to present a report within 10 days as the matter is directly related to the health of the public.

