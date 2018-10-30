Tue October 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Bilawal Bhutto condemns shocking killing of journalist in Charsadda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned shocking killings of journalist Ehsanullah Sherpao and three others in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the PPP chairman said that sense of insecurity among journalist community was on the rising in the country and the fraternity was already on the streets against intimidation, censorship and unpaid hard-work.

Bilawal stressed that killing of Ehsanullah Sherpao and others should be taken up seriously by the provincial government and there must be no delay in the arrests of the culprits.

He also demanded adequate compensation to the victim families and security.

