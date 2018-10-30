Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process

EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world
Islamabad IGP removed for ‘disobeying’ minister

Islamabad IGP removed for ‘disobeying’ minister
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Imran Khan’s visit important to us: China

Imran Khan’s visit important to us: China

Pakistan

AFP
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistani-origin men convicted of child sex abuse in UK town

London: A major investigation into historical child sexual exploitation in a town in northern England led to the conviction Monday of seven men who targeted teenage girls.

Members of the gang were convicted of offences including rape, indecent assault and false imprisonment of vulnerable girls in Rotherham.

One of the victims told the trial at Sheffield Crown Court how she had sex with "at least 100" ethnic South Asian men by the time she was 16.

The BBC reported that the convicted men were all of British Pakistani heritage and had abused five girls over a seven-year period.

The case arose from the National Crime Agency's (NCA) inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, which has identified more than 1,500 victims.

This investigation was set up in the wake of a 2014 report which exposed the scale of abuse in the Yorkshire town between 1997 and 2013 and the failure of police and social services to intervene.

The girls who were the victims of the men convicted in this case are now in their 30s, jurors heard during the eight-week trial.

"When they were in their teens, they were targeted, sexualised and, in some instances, subjected to acts of a degrading and violent nature at the hands of these men," said prosecutor Michelle Colborne.

The jury heard how they were supplied with alcohol and drugs before being passed between men in Rotherham.

"The girls were enthralled by older, Asian men, men who had cars and seemed exciting to them," said Colborne.

"None of them had the maturity to understand that they were being groomed and exploited."

The convicted men will be sentenced on November 16.

They are Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 37; Nabeel Kurshid, 35; Iqlak Yousaf, 34; Tanweer Ali, 37; Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 39; Asif Ali, 33; and another defendant who cannot be named.

The jury heard another victim recount how she was forced to have an abortion by her parents after she was raped by several men in a forest.

Outside court, NCA investigations manager Robin Pearson said: "They were young girls at the time -- children, who were groomed and abused, plied with alcohol, plied with drugs, taken to remote locations and sexually abused by predators.

"The victims were 14, 15, 16 years old at the time and very vulnerable."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Mobile phone services to remain suspended today

Mobile phone services to remain suspended today
Finance Minister for promoting formal channels for remittances

Finance Minister for promoting formal channels for remittances
Load More load more

Spotlight

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India
Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan

Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30

Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30
Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage