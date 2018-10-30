Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process

EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world
Islamabad IGP removed for ‘disobeying’ minister

Islamabad IGP removed for ‘disobeying’ minister
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Imran Khan’s visit important to us: China

Imran Khan’s visit important to us: China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistanis at Oxford: Malala poses with international star Riz Ahmed

World’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousufzai is an inspiration to many young girls around the world.

On Monday, the social activist re-tweeted a picture on Twitter with British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed, with the following caption:

“From one PPE student to another, I had a great time listening to @rizmc speak this weekend.”

For many followers, watching both youth icons together in one frame was a treat to their eyes. Many even commented expressing immense joy. 

Malala is enrolled at the Oxford University where she is studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Riz Ahmed is also an Oxford alumnus with a graduate degree in the same subjects.

The young social activist recently featured in the latest edition of British Vogue where the young girl shed light on her life at the prestigious Oxford University. 

Riz Ahmed on the other hand is a Grammy award winning actor who originally hails from Pakistan and often visits the country to grace literary festivals back home. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Mobile phone services to remain suspended today

Mobile phone services to remain suspended today
Finance Minister for promoting formal channels for remittances

Finance Minister for promoting formal channels for remittances
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Load More load more

Spotlight

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India

Visa gets denied, Pakistani filmmaker unable to collect award in India
Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan

Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan
Indian cinema is for future generations, says Naseeruddin Shah

Indian cinema is for future generations, says Naseeruddin Shah
Sharma ton helps India demolish West Indies by 224 runs

Sharma ton helps India demolish West Indies by 224 runs

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York
Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30

Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30
Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage