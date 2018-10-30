Pakistanis at Oxford: Malala poses with international star Riz Ahmed

World’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousufzai is an inspiration to many young girls around the world.

On Monday, the social activist re-tweeted a picture on Twitter with British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed, with the following caption:

“From one PPE student to another, I had a great time listening to @rizmc speak this weekend.”

For many followers, watching both youth icons together in one frame was a treat to their eyes. Many even commented expressing immense joy.

Malala is enrolled at the Oxford University where she is studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Riz Ahmed is also an Oxford alumnus with a graduate degree in the same subjects.



The young social activist recently featured in the latest edition of British Vogue where the young girl shed light on her life at the prestigious Oxford University.

Riz Ahmed on the other hand is a Grammy award winning actor who originally hails from Pakistan and often visits the country to grace literary festivals back home.