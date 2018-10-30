Mon October 29, 2018
World

AFP
October 30, 2018

Top Palestinian body backs suspension of Israel recognition, security coordination

RAMALLAH: A top Palestinian body authorised Monday the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to suspend recognition of Israel and stop security coordination with the Jewish state.

The rare meeting of the Palestinian Central Council (PCC), a body of the PLO, in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank said the suspensions should be in place until Israel recognised the Palestinian state.

Israeli and Palestinian security forces work closely together throughout the West Bank and any suspension would increase fears of an uptick in violence.

The body made similar calls at its last meeting in January and in 2015, but the decision was ultimately not implemented by the PLO´s executive committee and president Mahmud Abbas.

A statement at the closure of the two-day meeting said that in light of Israel´s "denial" of its obligations under agreements signed with the Palestinians, the PCC authorised the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority to "end their obligations... towards their agreements with the occupation authorities (Israel)."

This included, the statement said, suspending recognition of the state of Israel until it recognises the state of Palestine with east Jerusalem as its capital, as well as halting security coordination in all forms.

Speaking Sunday, Abbas again vowed to block any peace plan led by US President Donald Trump.

Abbas compared the expected Trump peace plan to the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which saw the British government commit to the creation of a state for Jews in historic Palestine.

"If the Balfour Declaration is passed, this deal will not pass," he said.

