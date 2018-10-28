Sun October 28, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Eight-year-old madrassa student killed in India

An Indian madrassa student on Thursday became target of a fatal scuffle over playing space between two groups of minor boys in New Delhi.

According to reports, the eight-year-old boy, identified as Mohammad Azeem lived in the madrassa situated in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area and had sustained head injuries during the brawl that took his life.

It was further revealed by the police, that Azeem had collapsed amidst the clash and was declared dead before he reached the hospital.

Reports citing an eye witness account of another 11-year-old boy stated: “They(other group of boys) threw fire crackers and stones at us. We had a fight when they started abusing. They were five. We were four. Four of them picked up Azeem and threw him on a bike nearby. They also threw him on a rickshaw. He fell unconscious.”

Moreover, the police revealed that they had received a call from the madrassa informing them that a student and resident of their institution, Azeem had been termed dead at the hospital following a fight broke out between neighborhood boys.

