CJP reintroduces ban on Indian content on local television

Indian TV channels and films have been barred from getting broadcast on local television channels by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday, suspending the verdict issued earlier by Lahore High Court.

The case concerning to the broadcast of foreign content was filed by the United Producers Association and was heard by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar.

Amidst the hearing the CJP had directed for a complete shutdown to be implemented while also asserting that “only appropriate content” should be aired by the authorities.

"They are trying to [obstruct the construction] of our dam and we cannot even ban their channels?" Nisar added.

"India is shrinking the flow of water into Pakistan. Why shouldn't we close their channels?" he further stated, overturning the verdict issued earlier by the Lahore High Court.

A ban was earlier introduced by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in 2016 as well after India took stern measures against the protests in Occupied Kashmir.