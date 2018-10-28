The Simpson reportedly decides to axe controversial character 'Apu'

The highly contentious character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in 'The Simpsons' has finally been dropped out of the show after it stirred up a colossal debate online.



The immensely popular American animated show running since quite a while now, has decided to “drop the Apu character altogether” as reportedly claimed by one of its producers to IndieWire.

Producer Adi Shankar had stated: “I got some disheartening news back. I’ve verified from multiple sources now: They’re going to drop the Apu character altogether.”

“They aren’t going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they’ll drop him altogether just to avoid the controversy,” he confirmed further.

Adding that removing the character would be a mistake, Shankar stated: “If you are a show about cultural commentary and you are too afraid to comment on the culture, especially when it’s a component of the culture you had a hand in creating, then you are a show about cowardice.”

“There are so many ways to make Apu work without getting rid of him. If true, this sucks,” he added.

The sitcom had landed in hot waters after the surfacing of a documentary by Hari Kondabolu, titled The Problem with Apu that underlined the misrepresentation of Indian immigrants in the United States.

In spite of the show addressing the controversy in one of their episodes ‘No Good Deed Goes Unpunished’, the viewers remained unsatisfied terming the response as ‘tone-deaf.’