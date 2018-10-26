Pakistan to host 7th World Wind Energy Conference in November

ISLAMABAD: The 7th World Wind Energy Conference (WWEC) and Exhibition will be held in Pakistan under the title “Re-energizing the developing World” from November 28-29 to bring together wind and renewable community from around the world to contribute in the wind power development for energy transition.

According to an official source, WWEC2018 will be held in Karachi and focus on the opportunities offered by modernization of wind energy in particular and renewable energy in general to meet growing energy demands of the developing countries without compromising on climate change risks.

Highlighting the fact that a renewable based economy offers unique opportunities for economic growth and prosperity, wind energy experts from all over the world will gather in Karachi to discuss lessons learned and success stories in the renewable energy sector.

The conference will be hosted by World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) and Renewable Resources (Pvt) Ltd (RE2) however the organizations which will support the event include Ministry of Climate Change, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI), World Bio energy Association and many others.

A technical tour will also be arranged to Wind Farms in Jhimpir on November 30 following the conference Earlier, this conference has been held in Sweden, Japan, Israeli, China, Cuba, Germany, Egypt, Turkey, South Korea, Canada, Argentina, India, Australia and South Africa.

The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA), an international non-profit organization headquartered in Bonn, Germany, is working in cooperation with various governments and international agencies to promote wind energy uptake worldwide.

With a network of associates in more than 100 countries, developed and developing economies alike, it has assisted many governments, multilateral organizations in developing effective policies for the promotion of renewable energy technologies .

Renewable Resources (RE2) is a leading consultancy firm in Pakistan providing services in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and environment.

RE2 offers consultancy services of project appraisal, project planning and management, development of feasibility studies and environmental studies.

RE2 has been involved in the consulting of renewable energy projects of more than 2050 megawatts in Pakistan.

We believe that the people of Pakistan deserve a clean energy future.