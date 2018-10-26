Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Thursday inaugurated an eight-day Turkish Food Festival, where guests had the opportunity to meet the renowned chefs from Çiragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul.

The festival is being held at the Zamana Restaurant and a lucky draw would be held on November 1, the last day of the festival for two return tickets to Istanbul with a two-night stay at the Çiragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul.

The Embassy of Turkey has also arranged a waiver on the Turkish Visa application service charges from Gerry’s International.

Food is an important part of Turkish culture as significant as it is in Pakistan.

The ambassador thanked the chefs and musicians who came all the way from Turkey to promote Turkish culture among the "Pakistani brothers".

When the Turks migrated from Central Asia towards Anatolia, they brought the elements and practices they picked up along the way, including the food culture.