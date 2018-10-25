Thu October 25, 2018
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Babar, Wasim propel Pakistan to biggest T20 win over Australia

World

REUTERS
October 25, 2018

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

LONDON: Halloween came early at London Zoo on Thursday as its giraffes, squirrel monkeys and gorillas enjoyed some special treats in carved-out pumpkins.

With days to go until the Oct. 31 celebration when children knock on their neighbours´ doors asking "Trick or Treat?", keepers at the London park got into the spooky spirit by preparing fiendish surprises for the animals.

Giraffes Maggie, Mollie and Ellie found leaves in cut-out pumpkins for their breakfast, while the zoo´s Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys played with small pumpkins dangling from a rope.

Nearby Western-lowland gorillas woke up to and inspected a display of carved out pumpkins, including one depicting the face of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"A standard tradition is to let the animals enjoy a bit of Halloween," Daniel Simmonds, head of primates at London Zoo, said.

"The gorillas have got pumpkins to enjoy. Now, obviously (they are) not part of that standard (gorilla) diet so the pumpkins are actually hollowed out and we put some much healthier treats inside ...encouraging them to go over and have a look."

