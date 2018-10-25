Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
SC asks FIA, SBP, FBR to submit details of Pakistanis owning foreign property

SC asks FIA, SBP, FBR to submit details of Pakistanis owning foreign property
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Health

AFP
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New TB test could save hundreds of thousands of children: scientists

The Hague:- Scientists on Thursday unveiled a revolutionary way of screening children for tuberculosis, which they say will prevent hundreds of thousands each year from contracting the world´s deadliest infectious disease.

A multinational team based at the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation in The Hague have developed a simple way of testing the stool samples of children under five.

The method, which can be carried out in remote communities, would replace the current practice, which is invasive and normally only available in larger hospitals.

An estimated 240,000 children die from tuberculosis every year. The disease is curable and rarely deadly in infants if diagnosed and treated in time.

As much as 90 percent of tuberculosis deaths in children are untreated cases.

The current test relies on the patient providing a sample of sputum -- phlegm from the lower windpipe.

The sample is then analysed by a special machine, which then gives a result.

But as children under five cannot spit up sputum, doctors have to submit them to an invasive and painful procedure that often requires staying the night in hospital.

Researchers in Indonesia and Ethiopia collaborating with the foundation found a way of testing children´s stool in the same manner, meaning there would be no need for them to travel to a large health facility.

"The potential of this method is enormous and means we have a method in our hands that can diagnose TB at the lowest health care level and bring testing to hundreds of thousands of people," said Kitty van Weezenbeek, executive director of the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation, which developed the method.

The results of the trial were unveiled on Thursday in The Hague at a global conference on lung health.

Petra de Haas, laboratory consultant at KNCV, told AFP the test could save many of the 650 children who die of tuberculosis every day.

"This is a real breakthrough because this can be done in small laboratories," she said.

"We know already that a quarter of a million children die (every year). If they all got this test we could save at least half of them."

Tuberculosis killed at least 1.7 million people in 2017, according to the World Health Organization, making the airborne infection the world´s deadliest infectious disease.

Despite the huge death toll, tuberculosis received roughly a tenth of the global research funding that goes to HIV/AIDS.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Health

Aseefa says making Pakistan a polio free has become her mission

Aseefa says making Pakistan a polio free has become her mission
Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops

Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops
President Alvi urges Pakistan to rise and end polio

President Alvi urges Pakistan to rise and end polio
Pakistan fully committed to ending polio: Imran Khan on World Polio Day

Pakistan fully committed to ending polio: Imran Khan on World Polio Day
Load More load more

Spotlight

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola

Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?