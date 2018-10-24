Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s big, fat Bollywood-style wedding is on its way and has kept the entire industry exhilarated as details about their nuptials surface from time to time.



The couple is all set to tie the knot in November. Recent reports suggest that the two will have two wedding ceremonies in Italy, coupled with a sangeet and a party.

According to sources, the Bollywood diva will wed in the south Indian tradition as well as in the north Indian way.

DeepVeer’s wedding revelries will kick-start with a sangeet function on November 13 followed by a Kannadiga style wedding on November 14. The couple will walk down the aisle again on November 15, only this time the north Indian way.

“Since Deepika is a South Indian and Ranveer is of Sindhi-Punjabi origin, the two families decided to follow customs practised by both communities. A South Indian wedding has been planned for November 14, complete with Kannadiga rituals. The next day will see the couple solemnise their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anant Karaj).”

The report further suggests that since the wedding will be a private affair, there will be a few people from the industry in attendance. These include Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra.

“The celebrations will be followed by an intimate party on November 15,” added the report. Arjun Kapoor too is expected to be present at the wedding.

The duo will have a special reception for their industry friends after returning to Mumbai.

“The two will host a reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1. As their wedding is an intimate affair, the reception will be a grand one where they will invite their Bollywood friends.”

A reception in Bengaluru is also on the cards.