Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s big, fat Bollywood-style wedding is on its way and has kept the entire industry exhilarated as details about their nuptials surface from time to time.

The couple is all set to tie the knot in November. Recent reports suggest that the two will have two wedding ceremonies in Italy, coupled with a sangeet and a party.

According to sources, the Bollywood diva will wed in the south Indian tradition as well as in the north Indian way.

DeepVeer’s wedding revelries will kick-start with a sangeet function on November 13 followed by a Kannadiga style wedding on November 14. The couple will walk down the aisle again on November 15, only this time the north Indian way.

“Since Deepika is a South Indian and Ranveer is of Sindhi-Punjabi origin, the two families decided to follow customs practised by both communities. A South Indian wedding has been planned for November 14, complete with Kannadiga rituals. The next day will see the couple solemnise their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anant Karaj).”

The report further suggests that since the wedding will be a private affair, there will be a few people from the industry in attendance. These include Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra.

“The celebrations will be followed by an intimate party on November 15,” added the report. Arjun Kapoor too is expected to be present at the wedding.

The duo will have a special reception for their industry friends after returning to Mumbai.

“The two will host a reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1. As their wedding is an intimate affair, the reception will be a grand one where they will invite their Bollywood friends.”

A reception in Bengaluru is also on the cards. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

New Teaser for comedy film ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ released

New Teaser for comedy film ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ released
Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues

Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues
Arjun Kapoor replaces Salman in 'No Entry' sequel

Arjun Kapoor replaces Salman in 'No Entry' sequel

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra
Load More load more

Spotlight

PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise

PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise
Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops

Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely