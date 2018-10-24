Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Health

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

President Alvi urges Pakistan to rise and end polio

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Ali has called on the nation to rise and end polio virs from the country once and for all.

His message came as Pakistan marked World Polio Day aimed at spreading awareness about the crippling disease.

“As Pakistan stands today on the brink of eradicating polio, I urge the people of Pakistan to rise and #EndPolio, once and for all,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the World Polio Day reiterated government’s resolve to ending the polio from the country.

"Our government is fully committed to ending polio in Pakistan. On #WorldPolioDay, I am confident, together with our people, we will achieve a safer, healthier and polio-free Pakistan for our children," the premier said.

The day is annually observed to commemorate fight against poliomyelitis and pay tribute to Jonas Salk, American medical researcher and virologist, who led the first team that developed a vaccine against poliomyelitis.


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has given priority to health sector in his 100-Day Agenda.

In his opinion piece published today, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta stressed upon the need to getting united to fight this battle.

"Few ideas have greater gravity than the eradication of a human disease – just as people now live free from the fear of smallpox, so a polio-free world is within our grasp. This World Polio Day offers compelling evidence for Pakistan to celebrate the milestones that the country has achieved in its crusade against polio," he wrote.

"More importantly, however, it is an occasion for serious contemplation: despite being on the brink of eradication, why is Pakistan still one of last three remaining polio endemic countries in the world? Why do hundreds and thousands of children remain unvaccinated in every single campaign despite marked improvements in campaign quality and surveillance? What precautions has the country taken to pre-empt future outbreaks? And the list of questions goes on."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Health

Pakistan fully committed to ending polio: Imran Khan on World Polio Day

Pakistan fully committed to ending polio: Imran Khan on World Polio Day
Medical students establish HDU at JPMC at the cost of 3.5m rupees

Medical students establish HDU at JPMC at the cost of 3.5m rupees
Plastics have entered human food chain, study shows

Plastics have entered human food chain, study shows
Private schools' compliance to measles campaign a must: minister

Private schools' compliance to measles campaign a must: minister

Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues

Angeline Malik launches TV venture to raise awareness on women-centric social issues
Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

One winning ticket in record $1.6 bln US lotto jackpot

One winning ticket in record $1.6 bln US lotto jackpot
Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely
Youtube star leaves $10,000 tip after just ordering water

Youtube star leaves $10,000 tip after just ordering water