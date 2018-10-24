Wed October 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

TV actor Mani faces backlash after controversial post on #MeToo movement

Famed TV host and actor Mani received a torrent of criticism after he wrote a controversial post pertaining to the worldwide #MeToo movement on Wednesday.

The actor, uploading a picture of Tarana Burke, the original founder of the movement, wrote, “This is Tarana Burke, the founder of Me Too movement. Don’t know who touched her and why?"

Soon after, Mani found himself at the receiving end of immense criticism from his followers, who slammed him for trivialising the campaign and making a disrespectful post about women.

While others deemed Mani’s viewpoint as disgusting, others asked him to be ashamed of himself.

Following the reaction he got from his fans, Mani resorted to deleting the post. 

He then posted a picture clarifying that his stance that stated that the post was uploaded by his PR manager, and not him, by mistake. 



