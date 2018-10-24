What Imran Khan achieved in successful Saudi visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Kingdom looking for financial assistance from the Saudi leadership to ease the financial crisis the country is facing.

Saudi Arabia has agreed to give Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support for a year and a further loan worth up to $3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports to help stave off a current account crisis.

The $6 billion total exceeds will likely reduce the size of bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The prime minister also spoke at a global investment conference organised by Crown Prince Mhammad Bin Salman where hundreds of investors were present looking for the potential opportunities to tap. The session, according to some media reports, was specially planned to showcase Pakistan as investor's paradise.

The outcomes also endorsed Pakistan's importance for the Saudi Arabia and it's leadership.

Here are the details of what the visit has achieved: