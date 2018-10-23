Tue October 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

‘Pakistan is now given importance in Muslim world due to Imran Khan’

RIYADH: The respect and honour Prime Minister Imran Khan is given in Saudi Arabia showed the importance Pakistan has assumed in Muslim world due to Imran Khan, said the Information Minster Ch Fawad Hussain.

The minister, who is visiting the Kingdom along with the prime minister, added that the delegation could only sleep a few hours and a busy ahead in Riyadh.

PM Imran Khan on Tuesday arrived in Saudi capital on the second leg of his two-day official visit to attend the Future Investment Initiative Conference (FIIC) and meet the Saudi leadership.

He was received at the airport by Governor Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz and Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Khan Hisham bin Siddique and senior officials.

Earlier, the PM landed in Madina Munawara where the Pakistani premier was given warm welcome by the Saudi authorities.

He was received at the airport by Governor Madina Prince Faisal Bin Salman and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf Al-Maliki and senior Saudi officials.

