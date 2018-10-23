Islamabad woman who abused police granted bail

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shehla Shakeel Sethi was approved bail on Tuesday by a judicial magistrate after she was detained earlier this week for threatening police personnel for prohibiting her entrance in the diplomatic enclave.



Sethi was asked to pay Rs50,000 in bail bonds by Judge Adnan Rasheed after her bail was settled.

After getting arrested a day earlier by Islamabad police Sethi, was sent on judicial remand on October 21.

The doctor originally based in the US had a case registered against her after she threatened and verbally abused police officials halting her from entering a diplomatic enclave with a vehicle sans a number plate.

Moreover, an FIR had also been filed against her on the behalf of Sub-Inspector Police Tahir Farooq in the Secretariat Police Station but was soon released as a female police officer was absent at the time of the incident.