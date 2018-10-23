Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Islamabad woman who abused police granted bail

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shehla Shakeel Sethi was approved bail on Tuesday by a judicial magistrate after she was detained earlier this week for threatening police personnel for prohibiting her entrance in the diplomatic enclave.

Sethi was asked to pay Rs50,000 in bail bonds by Judge Adnan Rasheed after her bail was settled.

After getting arrested a day earlier by Islamabad police Sethi, was sent on judicial remand on October 21.

The doctor originally based in the US had a case registered against her after she threatened and verbally abused police officials halting her from entering a diplomatic enclave with a vehicle sans a number plate.

Moreover, an FIR had also been filed against her on the behalf of Sub-Inspector Police Tahir Farooq in the Secretariat Police Station but was soon released as a female police officer was absent at the time of the incident. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Saudi Arabia agrees to loan Pakistan $3 billion for one year: FO

Saudi Arabia agrees to loan Pakistan $3 billion for one year: FO
Pakistan air chief visits Royal Saudi Air Force headquarters

Pakistan air chief visits Royal Saudi Air Force headquarters
Pakistan desperate for real leadership, not foreign loans, says Bakhtawar Bhutto

Pakistan desperate for real leadership, not foreign loans, says Bakhtawar Bhutto
Govt accepts demands of protesting Utility Store employees

Govt accepts demands of protesting Utility Store employees

Load More load more

Spotlight

Dickwella, Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 366-6

Dickwella, Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 366-6
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?