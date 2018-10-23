Tue October 23, 2018
AFP
October 23, 2018

Dickwella, Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 366-6

COLOMBO: Opener Niroshan Dickwella blasted 95 and skipper Dinesh Chandimal 80 as Sri Lanka posted 366 for six in their fifth one day international against England on Tuesday.

Dickwella put on 137 runs with opening partner Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 54, to give the hosts a perfect platform for their formidable total after electing to bat first.

The left-handed Dickwella hit 12 fours during his 97-ball stay before falling to off-spinner Moeen Ali, who took two wickets in the innings.

Chandimal soon took charge to carry forward the momentum, building crucial partnerships including a 101-run third wicket stand with Kusal Mendis, who smashed 56 off 33 balls.

Paceman Tom Curran got the captain out on a slower delivery with Jason Roy taking the catch at deep mid-wicket. Chandimal hit 6 fours and 2 sixes in his 73-ball knock.

Curran struck again on the very next ball with the wicket of Thisara Perera for 11, but was denied the hat-trick by Akila Dananjaya, who played a useful cameo of 18 not out.

Dananjaya put on an unbeaten 38-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva, who hit 19 off 15 balls.

The tourists, who have already pocketed the series with a 3-0 lead, need 367 runs to deny Sri Lanka a consolation win.

