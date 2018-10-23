Tue October 23, 2018
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

World

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Top Saudi religious body regrets death of Jamal Khashoggi

Chairman of the Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah Bin Muhammad Al-Asheikh chairing the 57th regular session in Riyadh on Monday. 

RIYADH: The top Saudi religious body, the Shoura Council, on Monday regretted the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey earlier this month and praised the steps taken by King Salman after the incident.

These royal orders and directives reflect the keenness of the Kingdom’s leadership to search for the truth in this regrettable incident with all transparency and justice and hold accountable those responsible however high their posts might be, the Council said in a statement read by the Secretary General Muhammad Bin Dakhel Al-Muttairi.

The Council stressed that there is no immunity for anyone who violates the regulations by exploiting his position.

It said what happened to Khashoggi was an individual act and does not represent the Kingdom’s policy nor the policy of its institutions.

The Council rejected any politicization of this incident or its exploitation to attack the Kingdom and attempt to undermine its reputation.

Shoura Council Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh said the biased campaign by some media against the Kingdom will fail because this country is protected by Almighty Allah due to its charitable deeds.

