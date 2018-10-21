International charity bazaar held in Beijing

BEIJING: A one day International Charity Bazaar-2018, “Love Knows No Borders – to Hear the Love from the World” was held in Beijing’s National Stadium to raise funds for the poor regions on 21st October 2018.



The event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People’s Republic of China and China Foundation for Poverty alleviation. Representatives of about a hundred Foreign Embassies, International Organizations and companies were in attendance.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi along with his spouse Madam Qian Wei were the chief guests. Madam Qian Wei in her welcoming remarks said that the 10th anniversary of Charity Bazaar is the result of collective efforts by all. She said that Chinese government vowed to win the battle against poverty and the funds raised shall help the children and disabled in the poor regions. She presented a certificate of appreciation to Embassy of Pakistan for its active participation in the charity.

Ambassador Masood Khalid represented the Diplomatic Corps at the International Charity Bazaar and congratulated Ministry of Foreign Affairs on successful organization of the event. He lauded China’s Poverty alleviation effort in lifting more than 700 million people out of poverty in 40 years.

He said that Pakistan has always actively participated in such activities. The teachers and students of Pakistan Embassy College in Beijing has also made outstanding contribution to this effort. He lauded the efforts of Pakistan Women Association of Beijing for making strenuous efforts to represent Pakistan at the event.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited the Pakistani Pavilion and was welcomed by Ambassador, his spouse and other senior officials.

Pakistani pavilion was a huge success due to display of ethnic embroidered dresses, shawls, bags, cushions, camel skin table lamps, marble artifacts, carved boxes, carpets and specially the Sialkot made footballs. Pakistani food was also a favorite item. Pakistani students also performed on traditional Pakistani music and delighted the audience.