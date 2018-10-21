Sun October 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

LA-18 by-polls underway for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

RAWLWAKOT: The voting process for LA 18 constituency of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA) was underway, which will continue till 05:00 pm.

The polling began at 08:00am in 131 polling stations where 41,658 voters are registered. Strict security measures have been placed with 37 polling stations stated to be sensitive and 28 highly sensitive.

The AJKLA seat fell vacant due to death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khan Bahadur Khan.

Among those contesting for the seat include, Pakistan People’s Party leader Sardar Ghulam Sadiq; Sarwar Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf; PML-N leader Amir Altaf; and Muslim Conference’s Kashan Masood.

