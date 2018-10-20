Sat October 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 20, 2018

PM Imran remarks IMF bailout is not issue, but the conditions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout is not a problem but the conditions that come with it.

Speaking with reporters in reference to his refusal on seeking IMF bailout, the prime minister said the masses are already being burdened economically and that the government doesn’t want to add to it.

The government was bombarded with heavy criticism after its decision to go to IMF where political opponents lashed out with U-turn remarks.

The premier has slammed the opposition and stated that most political leaders have united to save their monies, remarking that it is not a ‘real opposition’.

“A lot of politicians are criminals. We have enough evidence [to ensure] criminals won’t escape,” he added.

He added that he will not be pressured and will go till the end, adding that there will be no deal with the opposition over sparing criminals.

Taking gibe against political opponent Shehbaz Sharif, he  remarked that  Shehbaz is  only trying to be Nelson Mandela.

