Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

World

AFP
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Moscow slams US for 'fabricating' election indictment

Moscow on Saturday condemned Washington for indicting a Russian woman for interfering in US 2018 elections, saying the accusations were fabricated in order to impose further sanctions on Russia.

"We understand that Washington is fabricating a pretext in order to impose its notorious sanctions once more against our country," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying in a statement.

He complained that after previous accusations involving the 2016 presidential elections won by Donald Trump, "in Washington they are now trying to play the same card ahead of the approaching election day in the US."

On November 6, Americans will vote in mid-term congressional elections.

The finance chief of Russia´s leading troll farm, named as Yelena Khusyainova, was indicted by the US Justice Department on Friday, becoming the first person to face charges of interfering in next month´s vote.

Ryabkov accused "certain US politicians" of waging "a shameful slanderous campaign" in order to gain political advantage and "at the same time put pressure on Russia."

Moscow warned Washington that by "demonstrating enmity," it will "just receive an even more forceful rebuff."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

India train disaster families protest amid anger over safety

India train disaster families protest amid anger over safety
Kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji freed

Kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji freed
Dozens of casualties as multiple blasts rock Kabul polling centres

Dozens of casualties as multiple blasts rock Kabul polling centres
PM Imran condoles demise of those dead in Amritsar train accident

PM Imran condoles demise of those dead in Amritsar train accident

Load More load more

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee

CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee
He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations