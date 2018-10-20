Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Footage of a juvenile maid narrating her experience of abuse at the hands of her employers in Rawalpindi, has been making rounds on social media with severe injuries also visible around her body.



The girl identified as Kinza around the age of 10-11 was reportedly employed as a house help at the residence of Major Ammara Riaz and her husband Dr Mohsin Riaz in Rawalpindi's suburban town of Chaklala, where she became target of immense torture with brutal wounds visible around her body.

In the circulating footage, the minor can be seen narrating that her employers had subjected her to violence using belts, wires and ropes with the woman stepping on her chest continually if she slept.

Moreover, the girl was allegedly starved and beaten with a bat that led to a clot in her eye.

Social media user Ushna Habib who had disclosed the video upon receiving it from her friend who lived in the area revealed to The News, that the girl was often locked up in the bathroom which upon getting noticed by neighbors was soon reported.

Ushna revealed further that the girl was unwillingly taken away by her father after she escaped three days ago to a neighbor's house.

In spite of the father being aware of the circumstances, he has chosen to not take any action against the abuse.



