Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Pakistan

Bismah Mughal
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Footage of a juvenile maid narrating her experience of abuse at the hands of her employers in Rawalpindi, has been making rounds on social media with severe injuries also visible around her body.

The girl identified as Kinza around the age of 10-11 was reportedly employed as a house help at the residence of Major Ammara Riaz and her husband Dr Mohsin Riaz in Rawalpindi's suburban town of Chaklala, where she became target of immense torture with brutal  wounds visible around her body.

In the circulating footage, the minor can be seen narrating that her employers had subjected her to violence using belts, wires and ropes with the woman stepping on her chest continually if she slept.

Moreover, the girl was allegedly starved and beaten with a bat that led to a clot in her eye.

Social media user Ushna Habib who had disclosed the video upon receiving it from her friend who lived in the area revealed to The News, that the girl was often locked up in the bathroom which upon getting noticed by neighbors was soon reported.

Ushna revealed further that the girl was unwillingly taken away by her father after she escaped three days ago to a neighbor's house.

In spite of the father being aware of the circumstances, he has chosen to not take any action against the abuse. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Power restored in various areas after major outage in Karachi

Power restored in various areas after major outage in Karachi
Country has sought loan from IMF for the last time: Asad Umar

Country has sought loan from IMF for the last time: Asad Umar

Arrangements finalized for Sunday's by-polls in NA-247, PS-111 and PK-71

Arrangements finalized for Sunday's by-polls in NA-247, PS-111 and PK-71

Professor reappointed after getting removed earlier for sexual harassment allegations

Professor reappointed after getting removed earlier for sexual harassment allegations

Load More load more

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee

CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee
He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations