Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

World

AFP
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji freed

Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji. Photo: AFP

Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji, who was kidnapped earlier this month, said Saturday he had been released and had returned home safely.

"I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians, and everyone around the world for their prayers," he said in a tweeted message.

"I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the Police Force for working for my safe return."

His father Gullam Dewji confirmed his son´s release in comments to the Tanzanian daily Mwanachi. His uncle, Azim Dewji said the kidnappers had released him early Saturday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania´s economic capital.

The family had offered a reward of half a million dollars (435,000 euros) for information that would help police find him.

Tanzanian police said Friday they had identified the driver of a vehicle used in the kidnapping and were making progress in their investigation.

Africa´s youngest billionaire was kidnapped on October 11 by gunmen — said to have been white — as he entered the gym of a hotel in Dar es Salaam.

Mohammed Dewji, 43, heads the MeTL Group which operates in about 10 countries with interests in agriculture to insurance, transport, logistics and the food industry.

Dar es Salaam police chief Lazaro Mambosasa told journalists that the assailants had "shot into the air" before bustling Dewji into their car.

Dewji was born in Tanzania and studied at Georgetown University in the United States. He also served as a member of parliament from 2005 to 2015.

In 2013, he became the first Tanzanian to grace the cover of Forbes magazine and was named Forbes Africa Person of the Year in 2015.

Dewji is also the main shareholder in Tanzania´s Simba FC football club.

According to Forbes he is 17th on the list of Africa´s billionaires, and worth $1.5 billion (1.29 billion euros).

Dewji is married with three children. In 2016 he signed a pledge to donate at least half of his fortune to philanthropic causes, according to Forbes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Dozens of casualties as multiple blasts rock Kabul polling centres

Dozens of casualties as multiple blasts rock Kabul polling centres
PM Imran condoles demise of those dead in Amritsar train accident

PM Imran condoles demise of those dead in Amritsar train accident

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Twenty men convicted of grooming and raping young girls in Britain

Twenty men convicted of grooming and raping young girls in Britain
Load More load more

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee

CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee
He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations