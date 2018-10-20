Sat October 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 20, 2018

Conman penalizing people for 10 years disguised as traffic warden arrested

GUJRANWALA: Disguised as traffic warden, a conman was detained on Saturday after 10 years of robbing people.

According to the chief traffic officer of Gujranwala, the swindler identified as Shehzad had used the disguise of a traffic warden to steal from people deceivingly by penalizing them through the issuance of chalans for 10 years.

The official further added: "At the time of arrest, the suspect was wearing a uniform and carrying a chalan book as well as a pistol."

Moreover it was revealed that a case has been filed against the suspect with additional inquiries also presently in process in to discover how the official holdings like chalan book, service card and uniform, that are only accessible to traffic police officials were acquired by the suspect. 

