Fri October 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 19, 2018

Share

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid responds to gatekeeper's moral policing on her behalf

LAHORE: Woman finds out she can still enter the Civil Secretariat without a Dupatta in Naya Pakistan after an official statement from provincial minister for Healthcare Dr. Yasmin Rashid denied forming any strict dress code for entering the premises.

The concern was raised after a video showing a gatekeeper at the Civil Secretariat refrain a woman from entering the minister’s block for ‘not carrying a dupatta’ went viral on social media.

The footage showed the guard instructing the woman of presumably 'mandatory' dress code for entering the intergovernmental premises, without any written orders to be shown.

“Went to the Minister’s Block, Civil Secretariat Lahore today because I heard of this issue that you can’t enter without a dupatta. They refused me too. I asked for written orders and there were none. They used your name ma’am @Dr_YasminRashid . You can see. @PTIofficial #NayaPakistan

Responding to the unofficial instructions, the provincial minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid turned down such moral policy.

“Neither has such an instruction been given nor is it possible to discriminate against anyone on this pretext,” the minister wrote, adding that a notice has been taken on the matter.

“The guard has been investigated and a show cause notice is being issued to him,” she added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also tweeted a double confirmation on behalf of the minister.

The Minister @Dr_YasminRashid has not issued any discriminatory orders like this. One should not hurl any blame/allegation without concrete evidence. You may report the incident to concerned authorities.


