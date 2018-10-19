SC to run international symposium on water crises today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will launch an international symposium to combat water crises today in Islamabad.

The two-day symposium titled ‘Creating a Water Secure Pakistan’ is scheduled to begin this afternoon in the apex court’s premises, having jurists and experts in water resource management and researchers from different countries in attendance to present their research papers at the conference.

The concluding session will be chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

The symposium has been organized by the Law and Justice Commission on the direction of Justice Nisar to highlight issues pertaining to the nationwide water shortage and devise immediate remedial measures.

The conference will also look into themes relating to legal aspects of the Indus Basin, construction and financing of the dams and reservoirs and management will be discussed.