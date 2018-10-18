Senate body orders one month extension in PTA's deadline about blocking non-compliant phones

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications on Thursday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to extend its October 20, 2018 deadline for one month about blocking of un-registered IMEI mobile phones.

The Committee met with Senator Rubina Khalid in chair where matter of a message being circulated by PTA regarding non-compliant devices being dysfunctional after October 20, 2018 was discussed in detail.

The Committee sought more details on the issue and directed PTA to extend the deadline of October 20 for one month until Committee''s complete comprehension about Device Identification,Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) which is being introducedto curb illegal mobile phone imports.

Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid set October 24 as another date for PTA to brief the Committee on the system and observed the new initiative would affect public/consumers at large.

The meeting was also attended by Senators including Shibli Faraz, Rehman Malik, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Sana Jamali,Taj Muhammad Afridi, Fida Muhammad, Dr.

Ashok Kumar, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo and senior officials from Ministry of IT and Telecom, and PTA.

The parliamentary panel sought a comprehensive briefingfrom PTA regarding its decision to block un-registered IMEI mobile phones while raising questions on non-action againstdealers/importers, and delay in implementation of policy directives.

The Committee asked PTA to consider the fact that not all of the 150 million mobile users can understand this message and do not have enough time to check the status of their phones or cannot afford to buy new phones altogether.

The Committee also raised questions over DIRBS.

They wanted to know how a system worth millions of rupees was procured and who sponsored it.

Rubina Khalid said the Committee is agreed with the initiative but at the same is also worried about interests of mobile phone consumers.

She said the public was still confused about thisIMEI issue and they needed to be well-informed about the matter through massive media campaigns.

Most of the consumers had no ideaabout the system, she said and directed PTA to aware the consumersin a befitting manner so that they could understand the objectives of the initiative.

Senators Shibli Faraz, Rehman Malik and Atteeq Shaikh questioned whether the PTA took authorities concerned on-board.

Senator Ateeq Shaikh termed it a move against PTI-led government and said the matter involved around 150 million mobile phone consumers who belonged to different segment of society.

Majority of consumers could not even comprehend the circulatedtext messages which had been issued by PTA, he added.

The Committee members also took notice of absence of Minister for IT, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Secretary IT in the meeting, saying without their presence a decision on this important matter cannot betaken.

In a presentation, Chairman/Member Finance PTA, Muhammad Naveed informed that the mechanism had been evolved to ensure healthy growth of mobile devices'' eco-system in Pakistan.

He said the authority had sensitized the consumers through Short Messaging Service regarding method for registration of their cellular devices.

The user could verify his/her handset''s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number by sending a message on 8484 or on website: www.dirbs.pta.gov.pk or by downloading DIRBS Android mobile application from Google Play Store.

Naveed said the PTA finalized this policy after holding a consultation with all stakeholders.

He said the system facilitates legitimate device importers and mobile device users, and improve overall security situation.

There are four categories of responses that can be received by a subscriber inquiring about status of its IMEI as explained below:A Compliant Devices are PTA type approved and legally imported in Pakistan, Valid Devices are such devices where the IMEI of mobile device is valid (GSMA approved), however, it is not PTAcompliant/approved.

In order to facilitate such users, PTA will auto register all such IMEIs which are observed on mobile network before October 20 and their status will be compliant after-this-date.

For auto registration, users are advised to do any revenue generating activity i.e.make any call, send a SMS or use mobile internet.

Non-Compliant devices are such devices where IMEI is either not allocated by GSMA or it is duplicated.

To facilitate such users, PTA will auto pair all such IMEIs which are observed on mobile network with specific SIMs.

In order to auto pair all the IMEIs related to this mobile device, users are advised to do any revenue generating activity from their SIM(s), i.e. make any call, send a SMS or use mobile internet from their SIM(s).

The blocked devices indicates that your IMEI is blocked as this IMEI has been reported stolen earlier.

This is a phase-wise process that will take a few months to be completed.

The telecom authority is carry out awareness campaigns in different cities to educate the public.

It was also informed that illegal and unregistered mobile handsets are a threat to public security as terrorists and criminals cannot be traced using mobile phones for any dangerous activity throughout the country.

In most of the cases, it has been observed that mobile handsets, usually without any identity, are used in criminal activities.

These handsets are either brought from other countries, local market, or these were snatched or stolen from the public.