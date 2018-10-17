Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Pakistan

APP
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

CHITRAL: Kalash community of Chitral celebrated its annual two-day colorful Kalash 'Phool Festival' with traditional zeal and fervor, here on Wednesday.

The festival marks the reaping of grapes & walnuts harvests. Phool festival is one of the four festivals celebrated every year by the community.

People of the community adorn their heads with flower, singing songs in the local language and perform traditional dances throughout the two-day festival.

Elderly women preparing traditional caps decorated with flowers and put these colorful caps on the head of those young girls who reach to the age of 10 years whereas men and youngsters fully take part in the celebrations.

Tourists from across the country flock to the region to celebrate the Festival.

Organizing such kinds of festival aimed at to attract more tourists to the scenic valley as tourism is the only source of income for most of population of Chitral.

However, locals complained that dilapidated roads are the biggest problem in the region keeping the tourists away to visit the area.

“The people from all over Pakistan want to visit Kalash valley to witness its festival but broken roads keep them away,” said Saifullah, a local resident.

The federal government has promised to construct the road leading to Bamborat and Rambor and locals hoped that tourists from all over the world will get the chance to witness the festivities if the government address the problems being faced by the people living in the region.

Tourists from China, USA, Scotland, UK and other countries also participated in the festival.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

SC orders removal of billboards from public properties

SC orders removal of billboards from public properties
Qatar to launch 'visa center' to facilitate Pakistani workers

Qatar to launch 'visa center' to facilitate Pakistani workers
Pakistan Railways generates additional Rs1 billion in 50 days: ministry

Pakistan Railways generates additional Rs1 billion in 50 days: ministry

Pakistan emerged stronger from tribulations, COAS Gen. Bajwa tells Italian leadership

Pakistan emerged stronger from tribulations, COAS Gen. Bajwa tells Italian leadership
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral