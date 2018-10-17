Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

The female car mechanic driving change in patriarchal Pakistan

The female car mechanic driving change in patriarchal Pakistan
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out
China to help Pakistan curb corruption

China to help Pakistan curb corruption
Pakistan in deep trouble in second Test against Australia

Pakistan in deep trouble in second Test against Australia

World

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

YouTube service restored after suffering rare global outage

KARACHI: The world's largest video-streaming site, YouTube has  restored after suffering a rear global outage in wee hours on Wednesday.

The Google-owned company, which has billions of monthly active users, began suffering issues globally as the video streaming platform went offline at around 07:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday, which was later restored at around 07: 45am.

Soon after  the problems occurred, YouTube posted a message on Twitter acknowledging the issue and apologizing to its users for the blackout:

“Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”


Twitter exploded with thousands reporting about the worldwide outage.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump says Saudi should be presumed innocent over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Trump says Saudi should be presumed innocent over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Palestinians win UN backing to lead developing country bloc

Palestinians win UN backing to lead developing country bloc
DR Congo signs $14 bn dam development deal with China, Spain

DR Congo signs $14 bn dam development deal with China, Spain
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94
Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Photos & Videos

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base

'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral