China-Pakistan ties will continuously to make new headway: Chinese FM spokesman

BEIJING: Since formation of the new Pakistani government, China-Pakistan relations have maintained a sound momentum of growth, Chinese foreign ministry said.



Reply to a question during media briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, "China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Recent years have witnessed the development of our bilateral ties at a high standard. Since formation of the new Pakistani government, China-Pakistan relations have maintained a sound momentum of growth."

Going forward, there will be more high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

Steady progress has been made in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and practical cooperation across the board and cultural and people to people exchanges are getting closer and closer, said the spokesman.

"Our two countries also maintain good coordination and cooperation on major international and regional issues," he added.

The spokesman added, "We are convinced that with the concerted efforts of our two sides, China-Pakistan ties will continuously to make new headway."