PM Imran Khan summons PTI’s meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an important meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to discuss the ongoing political situation.

Senior leaders, ministers and advisers have been asked to attend the meeting, which will be held at the Prime Minister's office.

Sources privy to the meeting told Geo that Premier Khan would consult the party about its strategy for Wednesday’s National Assembly session.

Opposition members are expected to lodge a strong protest in the house over arrest of opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

In addition, Pakistan’s economic and political situation and the implementation of the PTI government's 100-day plan will also come under discussion.