Tue October 16, 2018
PTI suffers big electoral upset

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

The promise of new and shiny housing

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Railways Minister inaugurates two new train services

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad early on Tuesday inaugurated two new train services from Sukkur Railway station.

As per details, the minister inaugurated two new trains, including "Mohenjo-daro Express", which would run from Rohri to Kotri, while the second one was  "Rohi Fast Passenger Train" that would be running from Rohri to Khanpur.

The operation of new trains will bring a marked difference in the working and efficiency of the railway as far as inter-city commuting was concerned.

Talking to media at Sukkur  station, the minister said that the Railways will have  grave importance under the CPEC, which is the  base of china's strategic  planning.

The minister further said that the new service  would also help improve comfort-level for passengers.

On Monday, Sheikh Rasheed  siad that more than 31 Railway Stations were being upgraded across the country, adding they were also going to plant trees on both sides of the track across the country to secure the railway line.

Three alleged car lifters killed in Karachi encounter

US consulate vehicle hits motorcyclist in Karachi

NA Speaker names 30-member committee to investigate alleged vote fraud

KP presents supplementary budget of Rs.23.17 billion

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

13 killed as floods hit southwest France

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

