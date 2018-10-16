Railways Minister inaugurates two new train services

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad early on Tuesday inaugurated two new train services from Sukkur Railway station.

As per details, the minister inaugurated two new trains, including "Mohenjo-daro Express", which would run from Rohri to Kotri, while the second one was "Rohi Fast Passenger Train" that would be running from Rohri to Khanpur.

The operation of new trains will bring a marked difference in the working and efficiency of the railway as far as inter-city commuting was concerned.

Talking to media at Sukkur station, the minister said that the Railways will have grave importance under the CPEC, which is the base of china's strategic planning.



The minister further said that the new service would also help improve comfort-level for passengers.

On Monday, Sheikh Rasheed siad that more than 31 Railway Stations were being upgraded across the country, adding they were also going to plant trees on both sides of the track across the country to secure the railway line.